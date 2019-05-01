GRANGEVILLE – In April, a group of HOSA (Health Occupation Student Association) members from Grangeville High School attended the state conference in Boise.
Two students placed and medaled at the competition: Senior Chloe Dame placed second in epidemiology and junior Mindy Fredrickson also placed second in medical photography.
Two others also placed in the top 10 on the health issues exam: senior Katilyn Spets and sophomore Emma Edwards.
Due to scoring and who can and cannot make it to state, the two students who will be attending the national competition in Orlando, Florida, June 19-22, are Fredrickson in medical photography and junior Colby Canaday in the home health aid division.
Students are advised by Mountain View School District 244 nurse Tracy Baune.
“Students work hard and learn so much at the competition,” Baune said. “They do a good job of representing Grangeville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.