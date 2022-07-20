GRANGEVILLE — Could 2022 be the year the music dies at Grangeville High School?
Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins hopes not.
“It concerns me that GHS and GEMS middle school may not have a music program this coming year,” he said at the July 11 board meeting.
Music educator Danica Schmidt resigned at the end of the 2021-22 school year. She and her husband are expecting their first child. She had been with the district since 2019.
“As of right now, we don’t have any applicants,” Higgins said. “Not filling this position would be a tremendous loss to our students and our community.” Higgins said the field is currently “very competitive” and there are more positions open than applicants available.
Schmidt instructed band, concert choir and Varsity Blue select choir at GHS, as well as the history of rock and roll and a guitar class. At GEMS, she taught sixth grade beginning band and a combined seventh-eighth-grade band. She also brought a group of students for pep band to football and basketball games and her students would perform at various other events such as assemblies and at care centers. Carla Astle instructs elementary music classes and choirs at GEMS.
Higgins said as someone who has been in the GHS building (as former principal) he knows, “music is the lifeblood of the school, and it will be very disappointing if we cannot fill this position.”
He added Clearwater Valley is “very fortunate” to have Elizabeth Nuxoll at its helm for music.
Anyone interested in the music instructor position in MVSD should call the district office at 208-983-0990 or log onto www.sd244.org.
