GRANGEVILLE – Are you looking for some local plant starts? Look no further.
Grangeville High School’s botany class will offer a variety of plant starts and hanging baskets, just in time for Mother’s Day.
“Some plants were started in our school greenhouse, and we have a variety of full, flowering plants and vegetables, as well,” said agriculture sciences teacher, Katie Mosman.
The plants will be on sale Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. until plants run out, at Grangeville High School. Park at the back area of the school by the bus garage and follow directions to the greenhouse area past the ag science building. Good weather may change at least part of the sale to the parking lot.
“We will have a variety of hanging flower baskets, as well as many vegetables,” Mosman reiterated.
The following heirloom vegetables will be available: Blue Berries Tomato, Betzlux Tomato, Abe Lincoln Original Tomato, Amish Paste Tomato, Brad’s Atomic Grape Tomato, Orange Icicle Tomato, Craig’s Grande Jalapeno Pepper, Anaheim Pepper, Cilantro and Lettuce Leaf Basil. Additional vegetables will include Beefsteak Tomatoes, Early Girl Tomatoes and Sun Sugar Tomatoes, as well as some other varieties in small amounts.
Heirloom flowers for sale will be Cactus Chrysanthemum Mix Zinnia, Marbles Mixed Four O’Clocks and Pacific Beauty Mix Calendula.
Joining the GHS botany class will be the Grangeville Elementary Middle School Life Skills with instructor Melissa Steele.
Grangeville Farmers’ Market will also be on hand with several of its vendors.
“We look forward to cooperating with the GHS botany class and having a great day for a plant sale and whatever other vendors from Grangeville Farmers’ Market who are able to join in that day,” said GFM marketing director Cindy Lane.
All proceeds will go back into the agricultural sciences program at GHS.
For questions e-mail mosmank@sd244.org.
