GRANGEILLE -- Pat Sullivan, a teacher at Grangeville High School, has been named the 2019 Idaho History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education.
Inaugurated in 2004, the History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and US Territories. In fall 2019, the National History Teacher of the Year will be selected from the pool of state winners.
In 1992, Sullivan received his bachelor’s degree at Lewis-Clark State College and in 2007 he completed a master’s degree in education from University of Idaho.
“Sullivan’s passion for history and teaching has been combined in his classroom, and his students have reaped the benefits. He creates a classroom atmosphere in which history is directly correlated to students’ lives. When students leave his classroom, they have not only learned valuable information, they have become engaged and informed citizens,” the award press release reads.
Sullivan also owns and manages Central Idaho River Shuttles, which provides shuttles for people rafting the rivers of Idaho.
In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, GHS will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials and recognition at a ceremony in Idaho.
The National History Teacher of the Year Award will be presented by John Avlon, Senior Political Analyst and anchor at CNN, at a ceremony in New York City on Oct. 2.
