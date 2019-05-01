GRANGEVILLE – “Why should Grangeville High School have a weighted GPA system?” science teacher Shaun Bass addressed the Mountain View School District 244 board April 15.
Bass has studied the issue and visited with teachers in other districts throughout the state.
“Most schools have a weighted GPA system for the more difficult classes,” he explained. “Our students can actually be at a deficit when our system only goes to 4.0”
He explained some universities look solely at the GPA in the first go-around of applications,
“Some will throw the 4.0 and below to a separate pile automatically,” he said.
A weighted GPA takes the difficulty of the curriculum along with the grades into consideration. On a typical, unweighted scale, which is solely based on grades, GPAs are recorded in numbers ranging from 0 to 4.0. Typically, a weighted GPA scale ranges from 0 to 5.0. Standard-level classes maintain a typical unweighted scale, but this ensures a student is not penalized, and is actually rewarded, for taking more difficult classes.
“I polled students and the biggest reason they may avoid some of the more difficult classes is they are afraid it will affect their GPA,” Bass reported.
Senior Paige Lindsley spoke in favor of a weighted system following her experience with applying for college.
“I applied to some larger universities and was not accepted because I just had a 4.0,” she said. “However, I was accepted to Harvard where I plan to attend this fall.” Lindsley is the valedictorian for GHS’s class of 2019.
Bass said he was not saying the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) classes are more important, just more difficult.
“This year there are some kids who will play in the NCAA/NAIA divisions and they’re actually scrambling to take some higher-level classes online right now because their colleges won’t accept just the lower-level classes,” he said.
Bass brought seven students (Lindsley, Jolie Tosten, Jill Smith, Kaitlynn Spets, Emma Edwards, Caleb Barger and Kevin Finnegan) to the meeting to report on how they fared at the March Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair in Coeur d’Alene. All seven won awards with GHS receiving the top award overall. Lindsley also earned a trip to national competition in Arizona in May.
Bass also stated that several GHS students will graduate with the new STEM diploma this year.
He explained this is new in the State of Idaho this year and was proposed by senator Bob Nonini. It requires students have four years each (eight credits each) of math and science, as well as five additional technology credits.
“It’s over and above what’s required of them to graduate,” Bass said.
He explained Nonini proposed this STEM diploma because Idaho has a “hard time filling many jobs” within the STEM fields: 7,000 jobs are currently not filled, and that number could jump to 49,000 within the next decade or less if not remedied.
Bass said it’s up to each district to decide what classes count for this diploma. The weighted GPA issue is also the one the district will need to decide on.
