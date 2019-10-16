GRANGEVILLE -- Grangeville High School will be hosting a financial aid night on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the GHS library. Start time will be 6 p.m. Michelle McClure from LCSC will be giving a generic presentation on the different types of financial aid and how to fill out the forms. There will be literature available that evening, and a time for questions following the presentation. Rachel Diaz from Wells Fargo will also be on hand to talk about alternative funding sources. Call 208-983-0580 if you need further information. Everyone is welcome to attend.
In addition, senior project presentations will be open to the public from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, during parent teacher conferences.
