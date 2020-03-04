GRANGEVILLE – Twenty-four Grangeville High School students have recently prepared for, taken, and passed the Microsoft Office Specialist certification.
Students learn Microsoft Office programs, including Word 2016, Excel 2016, Access 2016, and PowerPoint 2016, in Bruce Wassmuth’s business computers class at GHS. These classes are generally taken freshmen and sophomore years.
“Students then focus on specializing in one of the four programs,” Wassmuth explained. “Once they become proficient in the program, they take a nationally recognized test to prove their knowledge of the software. If they pass, they are awarded with a Microsoft Office Specialist certification. After they certify in one area, they focus on another area.” Currently, students are certifying in Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. The MOS certifications can count toward dual credits with North Idaho College and Lewis-Clark State College.
Wassmuth explained that studies show certification improves academic performance and helps make a resume stand out.
The Florida Career and Professional Education department performance report shows an average GPA of 3.09 for students with certification compared to 2.72 for students without certification, and 97.2 percent of students with certification graduate compared to 83.9 percent of students without.
In a Microsoft Certified Professional survey, 91 percent of hiring managers said they consider employee certification as a criterion for hiring.
