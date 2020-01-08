Gianopulos tops two-mile

Clearwater Valley's Melanie Gianopulos (left) took first place and the district's top state berth in the 3,200 with a time of 12:20.46 on Friday, May 10.

 By Andrew Ottoson - Idaho County Free Press

Clearwater Valley High School senior Melanie Gianopulos is organizing “Run With Your Heart,” a 3K fun run/walk to raise awareness for heart health.

The event is calendared for 10 a.m. Feb. 15 — the Saturday after Valentine’s Day — in honor of her father, Timothy Gianopulos, who passed away in September from congestive heart failure. All proceeds are to benefit patients at St. Mary’s Heart Rehab Center.

The course is on the CVHS campus. Depending on the weather, the surface may be snow or mud or green grass. Before Feb. 8, registration is $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages 13-18 and younger children free. Race day registration is $20 for adults and $15 for youth.

