GRANGEVILLE — A couple of goals by Naomi Connolley and a long shot high under the bar by Mia Rioux sealed a first-round district tournament bye for the GHS soccer girls, who beat Bonners Ferry 3-1 last Friday, Oct. 9, and who will play Timberlake at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Coeur d’Alene Charter’s home field in Post Falls. With a win over Timberlake, Grangeville would play the winner of the Charter-Bonners Ferry matchup, which is also to be played Friday. A win over Timberlake would also secure a berth at the state tournament to be played Oct. 22-24 at the same site.
“Talia Brown played goalkeeper the entire game, and she had eight saves,” coach Suzanne Acton said. “She really has a commanding presence in goal. After we scored our three goals, we locked down our defensive half of the field to maintain the lead. Our obvious stars, Naomi Connolley and Mia Rioux, played amazing games, and Taylor Bransford really stood out with her hustle from offense to defense as a center mid.”
Grangeville’s Oct. 10 home game against St. Maries was canceled.
