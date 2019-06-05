Madison Adams: Idaho County Fair Royalty $350, Total-$350;
Chase Adkison: Boise State University Athletic Scholarship 40% of tuition-Renewable, Lewis Clark State College Athletic Scholarship 100% of tuition-Renewable;
Abby Asker: University of Denver Centennial Scholarship $12,000 Renewable, Residence Hall Grant $3,000 Renewable, University of Idaho Academic Achievement $2,000 Renewable, Grangeville Lions Club Scholarship $2,500 One Time, BV, P.E.O. $1,000 One Time, Total-$68,000;
Bryden Brannan: Treasure Valley Community College Aviation Scholarship $4,500 Renewable, Silverhawk Aviation Helicopter Specialty Ag Scholarship $6,200 Renewable, Total-$24,200;
Booker Bush: College of Idaho Athletic Scholarship (Football) $13,000 Renewable, Merit Academic $9,000 Renewable, Montana State Western WUE (Football) $13,800 Renewable, Montana Northern WUE $6,000 Renewable, University of Montana Academic $6,000 Renewable, University of Idaho Academic Achievement $2,000 Renewable, Alumni Scholarship $400 Renewable, Room Waiver Scholarship $4,540 One Time, American Legion Citizenship Award $200 One Time, Total-$217,852;
Rachel Chmelik: James Webb Memorial Scholarship $2,000 Renewable, Lelah Layman Memorial Scholarship $500 One Time, Total-$8,500;
Chloe Dame: Grant and Gwen Smith Scholarship $1,500 One Time, Gary Cash Memorial Scholarship Interest Based, St. Mary’s Hospital & Clinics Employees Fund $500 One Time, Foster “B” Morgan & Elizabeth Kantola Scholarship Interest Based, Grangeville Volunteer Fireman’s Fund $300 One Time, AC, P.E.O. $400 One Time, Mark Willig Memorial Scholarship $300 One Time, Total-$3,000;
Molly DeFord: Lelah Layman Memorial Scholarship $500 One Time, Total-$500;
Justin Detweiler: Alva S. Blackerby Memorial Scholarship $500 One Time, Mt. Idaho Lodge No. 9 $400 One Time, Total-$900;
Macenzie Farris: District 3 High School Rodeo $540 One Time, Chet & Ruth Prall/Eagles $500 One Time, Total-$1,040;
Micaela Farris: Distinguished Young Woman Spirit Award $100 One Time, District 3 High School Rodeo Scholarship $590 One Time, Chet & Ruth Prall/Eagles $500 One Time, Total-$1,190;
Holland Forsmann: Washington State University WUE Cougar Award, $10,000 Renewable, Experience WSU, $1,000 One Time, Total-$41,000;
Stephen Goldman: Biola University Academic Scholarship, $6,000 Renewable, University of Idaho Academic Scholarship, $1,000 Renewable, Total-$28,000;
Marie Heckman: Royal Gem Rebekah Hall 13, $300, Total-$300;
Noah Kaschmitter: University of Montana, Athletic Scholarship Football, 30% of Tuition Renewable, University of Idaho, Athletic Scholarship Football, 30% Tuition Renewable;
Colby Kennedy: University of Idaho, Shearer, $5,500 Renewable, Vandal Platinum Award, $4,000 Renewable, University of Dallas, Provost, $24,000 Renewable, American Legion Citizenship Award, $200 One Time, Austin Blackmer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 One Time, Foster “B” Morgan & Elizabeth Kantola Scholarship, Interest Based, Total-$135,200;
Isabella Klapprich: Lewiston Roundup Royalty, $1,000, Total-$,1000;
Paige Lindsley: Gonzaga University Regent Scholarship, $20,000 Renewable, Whitworth University Scholarship, $27,000 Renewable, Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship, $22,000 Renewable, Idaho Advantage Award, $2,000 Renewable, Washington State University, Cougar Gold Award, $10,000 Renewable, University of Idaho, Go Idaho Scholarship, $4,000 Renewable, Grangeville Lions Club Scholarship, $2,500 One Time, James Webb Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 Renewable, Austin Blackmer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 One Time, Total-$351,500;
Nathan Lothspeich: University of Idaho, Academic Scholarship, $2,000 Renewable, Total-$8,000;
Ceirra Poxleitner: Paul Mitchell Scholarship, $1,000 One Time, Junior Miss, ?, One Time, Total-$1,000;
Yadira Rojas: University of Idaho, Academic Achievement Award, $2,000 One Time, ID Opportunity State, $3,500 One Time, Pell Grant, $6,195 One Time, Supplemental Ed Opportunity, $400 One Time, Total-$12,095;
Hunter Schoo: University of Idaho, Academic Scholarship, $4,000 Renewable, College of Idaho, Academic Scholarship, $11,000 Renewable, Total-$60,000;
Jillian Smith: University of Idaho, Go Idaho, $1,000 Renewable, Fleet Reserve Association, $100 One Time, GEMS PTA, $250 One Time, American Legon Citizenship Award, $200 One Time, Tony Haener Memorial Scholarship, $500 One Time, Bill Eimers Scholarship, $2,500 Renewable, Larry Paul Music, $385 One Time, Total-$15,435;
Kaitlyn Spets: Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, $3,500 Renewable, Boise State University, True Blue Scholarship, $2,000 Renewable, Forrest Service Employees Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 One Time, Total-$23,000;
Rachael Stevens: Lewiston Roundup Royalty, $1,000 One Time, Corban University, Deans Merit Scholarship, $14,000 Renewable, ICLP ICUA Rally, $750 One Time, DYW Camas Prairie Winner, $500 One Time, DYW Camas Prairie Scholastic, $150 One Time, DYW Camas Prairie Self Expression, $100 One Time, ICUA Scholarship, $300 One Time, Biola University, President’s Scholarship, $20,000 Renewable, University of Idaho, Platinum Go Idaho, $4,000 Renewable, FFA State Job Interview, $500 One Time, Total-$155,450;
Madison Suhr: Boise State University, True Blue Scholarship, $2,000 Renewable, Idaho Opportunity Scholarship, $3,500 Renewable, Total-$22,000;
Jolie Tosten: Oregon State University, Gem State Scholarship, $14,000 Renewable, University of New Hampshire, Dean’s Scholarship, $6,000 Renewable, Western Washington University, Western Undergraduate Exchange, $12,500 Renewable, University of Oregon, Honors College Scholarship, $12,700 Renewable, Hawaii Pacific University, Merit Scholarship, $13,000 Renewable, University Of North Carolina, Wilmington, Seahawk Grant, $1,200 Renewable, University of New England, University Scholars Academic Scholarship, $20,000 Renewable, Florida Institute of Technology, Panther Fund Academic Scholarship, $15,000 Renewable, Idaho State University, Merit Scholarship, $6,000 Renewable, Eckard College, Founders Scholarship, $21,000 Renewable, University of Rhode Island, Centennial Scholarship, $13,500 Renewable, University of Hawaii, Hilo, Western Undergraduate Exchange, $9,324 Renewable, University of Maine, Flagship Scholarship, $13,200 Renewable, University of Idaho, Academic Scholarship, $4,000 Renewable, University of Tampa, Presidential Scholarship, $15,000 Renewable, University of Hawaii, Manoa, Western Undergraduate Exchange, $17,132 Renewable, Mark Willig Memorial Scholarship, $300 One Time, Total-$774,524;
Jacob Vanderwall: Grangeville Lions Club Scholarship, $2,500 One Time, Mike Schmadeka Memorial, Plaque, Mark Willig Memorial Scholarship, $300 One Time, Total-$2,800;
Michael Woods: Class of 2018 Scholarship, $100 One Time, Total-$100;
TOTAL SCHOLARSHIPS OFFERED: $1,956,936.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.