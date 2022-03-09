Loads of steel beams, supports and siding began making its way to St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood earlier last month, in preparation for construction of the Angelus Center. The expansion will provide an approximate 26,000-square-foot gym and theater complex located south of the existing school building. The complex will accommodate seating for more than 600 people, and the theater at nearly 300 people. Arnzen Construction of Cottonwood is partnered with HGC, Inc. of Grangeville on constructing the steel building, and once the steel is delivered, concrete work can begin — weather-pending — on the project, according to Morris Arnzen. Concrete work is expected to take four to six weeks, and building construction is tentative to start in mid-April. Plans are for facility completion to allow its first use for the start of the 2022-23 basketball season.
