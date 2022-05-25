GRANGEVILLE — At a special meeting Thursday, May 19, Mountain View School District 244 board voted unanimously, 4-0 (chair Larry Dunn was absent), to hire Steve Higgins as the new superintendent.
This came after a short period in an executive session to discuss two personnel issues.
Higgins’s contract will be for one year for $130,000 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023), no employer PERSI contributions, and an extra month (June 1-30, 2022) at 1/12 of his salary.
Vice-chair Laci Myers, who chaired the meeting in Dunn’s absence, advised the audience of fewer than 10 people that current superintendent Todd Fiske let the board know the district could buy out the remainder of his contract, which runs through June 30.
“He has 23 days remaining,” Myers explained. “We can either accept this or not.”
“I move, that because of our current financial situation, we cannot buy Todd Fiske out of the remainder of his contract with the district,” trustee B Edwards said. “However, if he seeks to be released from that contract with no compensation for the unearned days … we would be willing to entertain that consideration if the required tasks are completed at that time. We would encourage him to stay on and collaborate with the new superintendent for full compensation.”
The board voted yes unanimously, 4-0, on this motion.
Before the superintendent interviews May 16, Catherine Bates, communications and program manager for Idaho School Boards Association, spoke at the meeting on the recent district superintendent survey. This online survey was distributed via the district website and social media sites to parents, staff and patrons.
In all, 384 people completed the survey. Bates said a central theme was prevalent in the results.
“People expressed a desire to see someone in the superintendent position who is deeply rooted in the community, who is connected to and understands community members,” she said. “They want to see someone who has local ties and is invested in and understands the district’s history.”
She said 63% said they prefer someone with experience with budgeting and finance, and 55% favor someone who can work in conflict resolution. Survey participants also expressed the need for a superintendent with good judgment and common sense, high moral character, and who puts students first.
One area of the survey invited participants to ask questions of their own.
“With 184 questions submitted, you can see you have a community very engaged in the process,” Bates said. Some questions included whether the candidate will be willing to step into a difficult situation, whether they have experience passing a levy, how they will engage patrons, and whether they can bridge the gap between the school board and the district/community.
People looking for local connections have found it in Steve Higgins. Higgins’ family has farmed for years in the Winona area. He attended school in Kamiah and graduated from Kamiah High School in 1982. He later went on to attend Lewis-Clark State College. He taught at Nezperce, Orofino and Kamiah before serving for nine years as Grangeville High School principal. He then became superintendent of Kamiah Joint School District 304 in 2017. He and his wife, Mary (Wassmuth of Greencreek), still live in the Winona area and have two grown sons with families.
