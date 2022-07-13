GRANGEVILLE — “With just a rough estimate on salaries only in the district office, it looks like there will be about $41,500 in savings for this coming school year,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins reported at the June 20 board meeting.
Higgins said this estimate did not include benefits or all positions; it was strictly based on people in versus people out at this point.
He added he plans to have estimated savings numbers for all departments by the July 18 regular board meeting.
In other news, Higgins told the board he wanted to revisit the topic of athlete transportation.
“I want to bring this back as an agenda item if the board chooses. I have a deep concern about district liability in not offering sports activity transportation,” he said, adding he knows the board’s decision to cut sports activity bussing was based on a need to save money.
Higgins said he was working on finding funding for that transportation piece of the puzzle.
“I’d really like us to be able to cover that — for the safety of our students,” he emphasized.
MVSD’s new superintendent also reported the district is working to hire vacated positions; however, some areas are difficult to fill.
“Region 2 alone has about 68 positions open,” he said. “It’s just not easy.”
He said though he knows the district has specific, critical employment needs, he is also asking each building administrator to look at those needs when there is an opening and make decisions accordingly.
“I don’t want to do something just because that’s the way we’ve always done it,” he stated.
Higgins also said a board clerk would be hired on a one-year contract. Tracy Lynde worked with Higgins when he was superintendent in Kamiah.
