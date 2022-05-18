GRANGEVILLE — Following interviews Monday night, May 16, Mountain View School District 244 has moved forward one superintendent candidate for hiring.
The board of trustees interviewed Dr. Theresa Rensch and Mr. Steve Higgins. Higgins will move forward and the board is expected to hire him at a special meeting Thursday, May 19. The May 16 board agenda was written in such a way that it did not allow the trustees to make a hiring decision Monday night.
Higgins formerly served as Grangeville High School principal and Kamiah superintendent.
