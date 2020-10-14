High school rodeo team 2020 photo

High school rodeo team.

 Andrew Ottoson / Free Press

Saturday:

Breakway: 3, Emmy Williams (G).

Tiedown Roping: 1, Luke Olsen (CV). Goat Tying: 3, Emmy Williams (G). Pole Bending: 3, Emmy Williams (G).

Sunday:

Tiedown Roping: 1, Luke Olsen (CV). Goat Tying: 3, Shada Edwards (CV); 5, Emmy Williams (G). Team Roping: 1, Molly Johnson (P) and Jesse St. Onge; 2, Luke Olsen (CV) and Klancey Beebe.

