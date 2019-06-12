COEUR D’ALENE – The Idaho Community Foundation’s Northern Region Grant Panel has selected 75 north Idaho nonprofit organizations to receive more than $255,000 through its annual competitive grant cycle.
Grant recipients are from Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties.
This year’s recipients in Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties are:
GRANGEVILLE – Four city lots will be further utilized as Camas Prairie Food Bank readies for groundbreaking at its new facility.
Clearwater County: Clearwater County Ambulance – $3,200 to purchase ambulance emergency airway packs to help the 8,500-plus residents and the multitude of visitors and travelers passing through the county; and Orofino 4-H Club – $2,500 to enhance the First Lego League (FLL) Junior and First Tech Challenge programs and add a third FLL team.
GRANGEVILLE — A leap of musical faith brought Jonah Litman to Grangeville.
Idaho County: Camas Prairie Food Bank Inc. – $5,000 to purchase a walk-in freezer; Framing Our Community, Inc. – $3,000 to support nutritional breakfast and lunch services, along with nutritional snacks for Elk City School students; Grangeville Elementary Middle School – $2,684 to serve the growing choir needs at GEMS. The program began with nine students and now has more than 50.
Heaven’s Gate Brewery out of Riggins went above and beyond for the Nezperce Brewfest on Saturday, April 6 by bringing "a small bus load of peeps".
Lewis County: Nezperce Joint School District No. 302 – $5,000 to complete the purchase of eight acres of farm/pasture land to develop an outdoor science and STEM center adjacent to the school campus and $4,000 to provide financial support for the construction of the Nezperce Splash Pad, a safe, water recreational venue for families with young children in Nezperce and the surrounding communities; and University of Idaho Lewis County 4-H Camp – $1,000 to purchase healthy living, environmental education and science and technology class supplies.
For information, visit: www.idahocf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.