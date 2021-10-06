Idaho EdNews recently released news on the state of Idaho teacher retention.
On average, Idaho retained 91 percent of its teachers in 2020, eclipsing rates from 2019 (89 percent) and 2018 (90.3 percent). Idaho’s rate is in line with the national rate of 92 percent, according to data EdNews obtained from the State Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Education.
State Department of Education spokeswoman Kris Rodine said Idaho has nearly hit its teacher retention rate goal of 92 percent.
Locally, retention rates for 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively, were reported as follows:
• Cottonwood Joint School District 242: 90 percent in 2020; 84 percent in 2019; 97 percent in 2018.
• Salmon River Joint School District 243 (Riggins): 93, 87 and 100.
• Mountain View School District 244: 87, 87, 78.
• Kamiah Joint School District 304: 95,90, 85.
• Highland Joint School District 305 (Craigmont): 94, 77, 82.
• Nezperce Joint School District 302: 89, 84 and 95.
