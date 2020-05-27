Martha Smith

CVHS junior Martha Smith talks about the “Sources of Strength” program.

 Lorie Palmer / Free Press

The Idaho High School Activities Association named Clearwater Valley’s Martha Smith the IHSAA’s 2020 1A Interscholastic Star, which is an award recognizing her for exemplifying “the best qualities of students who are involved in high school activities.” Along with the award, the IHSAA will send $500 and a banner to CVHS, as well as $1,000 to a college of Smith’s choosing.

