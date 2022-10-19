GRANGEVILLE — Steve Higgins is in a good place.
“I’m not ladder climbing, I’m not looking to enhance my career,” he said. “When I’m finished here, I will go back to my little farm on the prairie.”
Higgins was hired during the summer as the new Mountain View School District 244 superintendent, replacing Todd Fiske who served in the position for two years. Higgins and his wife, Mary, live in the Winona area. They have two grown sons and will soon have three grandchildren.
“Why did I take the job?” he laughed. “I get asked this a lot.”
Mountain View had been in turmoil the past few years, failing three levies and experiencing public challenges within the board and in teacher negotiations, as well.
“I had been approached by some community members, and I had visited with some staff,” Higgins said. “What it came down to was I thought I could help.”
Higgins said the nine years he spent as a principal at Grangeville High School “were among the best in my career.” He most recently served as Kamiah Joint School District 304 superintendent for three years.
“I’m not looking to move up anywhere else — so I am in a unique position to be able to speak a little more freely, be a little more pointed,” he said. “I would never do anything to hurt the district, but I am at a point where I know this is not about me. It’s about educating our students.”
He said some of those students are his relatives, many are children of friends and someday could be his grandchildren.
“My hope is to help the district get back on a level plane,” Higgins stated. “It’s not long-term, it’s not forever, but I want to do what I can do now, as long as I can do it with integrity.”
Higgins has been concentrating on board relations and the district staff. He spends one day a week at the Kooskia schools and has visited Elk City, as well.
“We have a good team of teachers and I’ve enjoyed seeing them in action,” he said.
He said he is appreciating getting to know the board members who look at things from different angles to come to decisions.
“I think that’s good, and they have allowed me some latitude to help solve some problems or work out certain situations and that’s been helpful,” he said. “I believe they are asking questions and being thoughtful, desiring the best for our kids.”
And that’s what it’s all about to Higgins.
“We’re here to educate whoever walks through our doors,” he said. “That’s our raw material and we don’t get to choose what it is.”
He said the district has to understand it’s “not the only game in town,” with online, private and homeschool options greater than ever before.
“And to be honest, I couldn’t care less how a child is educated — as long as they are being educated,” he added, saying he is glad for student options as education is not “one size fits all.”
Although he knows he has been deemed “pro levy” in the past, Higgins said that’s not the truth.
“I’m pro-education,” he said. “It really is all about the kids and how we can give them the best experience and education with the resources we have available.”
Higgins said he has openly listened to those who insist the Idaho Constitution lays out the foundation that a fair and public education should be provided by the state.
“And I do not disagree; however, it’s more complicated than that,” he said. “What parts of education does that mean? The basics? Do we get rid of anything supplementary? Driver’s ed? Food service? We have to work within the funding mechanism we currently have because it’s what’s there.”
He said he understands there needs to be a justification for a levy and he will present a factual budget, including shortfalls, to the board.
“I struggle with what could possibly go away and not negatively impact kids,” he emphasized. “Is there fat in the district? There is always some fat. But is that fat beneficial to our students? The board will have to make those challenging decisions.”
He said he definitely plans to be upfront with patrons on what the needs are and what will be cut if the funds are not available.
“I do understand people asking why we would sit on a surplus when they don’t have that option in their own homes,” he said, speaking of Forest Service funds, and, perhaps this year, with some COVID funds.
“I have had the opportunity to look at the district from inside, outside and in the cheap seats,” he nodded. “I understand the concerns, but, again, it all comes back to ‘what’s best for our kids?’ I don’t want to put money down a hole, but I also don’t want to affect good, helpful programs that nourish the success of our students.”
Higgins said he has seen education change drastically in the past three years as propaganda has been thrown out “in an effort to gather support for people’s own financial” and political interests.
“We are not indoctrinating our children,” he stated simply. “School districts around here have not changed that much in many years. School is still school. There is no indoctrination.”
As for the teacher shortage, Higgins said he sees this continuing and possibly becoming even worse.
“We have been very blessed to have people from our communities who have the best interests of our students step up and help out in our schools,” he said. “The state can no longer play hardball and they’re doing what they can to approve people to teach.”
Even with the current challenges, which he said are not unique to MVSD but are statewide, the students are getting a solid education
“You get out of what you put into it, and there are many opportunities to expand, grow and succeed,” he said. “Community and family expectations play a huge part in students’ success.”
In all, he said, there are a lot of good things going on in MVSD and he’s happy to be a part of that.
“I won’t hang around to break a district down and chip away at its programs,” he emphasized. “I’m not here for that. We have a good staff. We have good students. Nothing is broken, it’s just a challenging time to get back on an even keel and move forward.”
