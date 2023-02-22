Don’t forget, you can participate in family yoga with instructor Carly of Blossom Yoga at Stars Dance Academy in Grangeville, March 4 and 11, at 10:30 a.m. This is for children 2-6 years old with a caregiver. Cost is $7 per class. For questions, call 208-451-3538.
Want to try out the new Hope Massage and Wellness mother and daughter duo in Kamiah without committing to a full treatment just yet?
Massage business owners Reenah and Robleigh Williams have coordinated with the Kamiah Food Bank to offer free mini chair massages Monday, Feb. 27, 1 to 5 p.m., at Perfection Tire, 107 3rd Street, Kamiah.
What’s the catch? Just a donation of nonperishable food items. All food will go directly to the Kamiah Food Bank.
“This food will benefit many in the local community,” Robleigh said.
Stop by, bring a can or box or two of food, and enjoy a free mini chair massage.
Cash and Carry Market is moving some things around and adding some new things. If you’re old and stuck in your ways like I am, you might have to ask where something is. Just do it. Everyone’s been very helpful! They’re also good about trying to order something in if you cannot find it, so don’t hesitate to inquire.
Note that Patrick’s Machine in Grangeville has moved to its new location at 407 N. C Street. Walk-ins welcome. Stop by or call 208-983-0118.
The Southfork RV Fish’n Camp is ready for visitors. Located at 2537 Lukes Gulch Road, Stites, six camping spots are available. Cost is $15 per night. Call 208-926-4116.
Grangeville Elementary Middle School will hold kindergarten registration March 10. If your child will be 5 years old by Sept. 1, pick up a packet at GEMS now. For questions, call 208-983-0400.
I watched a couple of medical videos last weekend and one said cashews and peanuts are not that good for you as they are not really nuts; however, walnuts and pecans are very good for you. The video is more extensive than that, but that’s the news “in a nutshell.” The other video talked about how horrible Doritos and Cheetos are for people because of that artificial orange flavoring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.