Congratulations to Grangeville Elementary Middle School science and shop teacher Mike Johnson who was named the GEMS PTO Teacher of the Year. Mr. Johnson, you are appreciated for all you do for GEMS and its students!
•
Jeff Lindsley with Lindsley’s Home Furnishings in Grangeville is looking for someone to help with furniture delivery, assembly and floorcovering this summer. Contact Jeff for details, 208-983-1040.
•
Prairie High School band in Cottonwood is looking for any alumni or community members who would be willing to play with them for graduation. If you are interested or know someone who is, contact Terryn Pitcher at pitcher@sd242.org.
•
SMS Personalized Shopping Service is open and ready for your shopping needs. Shopping from Lewiston/Clarkston stores will be on Tuesdays with deliveries no later than 6 p.m. Shopping at Grangeville will be on Fridays with delivery no later than 6 p.m. Orders must be in by 2 p.m. the day prior. SMS is starting with only five customers for now, so get your call in if you’re interested. Call 208-553-1629 or e-mail smsdeliverycamasprairie@gmail.com. On Facebook, SMS Delivery, Camas Prairie.
•
WalletHub recently released information that 93% of students are concerned about the economy; the number one post-graduation fear among students is not finding a job (36%), followed by student loan debt (30%); 20% of students think that a college education is less important due to the COVID-19 pandemic; 52% of students say their school is not doing enough to educate them about personal finance; and having emergency savings (44%) is the most important financial lesson students have learned from the pandemic, followed by not going into debt (23%) and having a steady job (22%).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.