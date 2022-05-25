Congratulations to Grangeville Elementary Middle School science and shop teacher Mike Johnson who was named the GEMS PTO Teacher of the Year. Mr. Johnson, you are appreciated for all you do for GEMS and its students!

GEMS science and shop teacher Mike Johnson photo

GEMS science and shop teacher Mike Johnson was recently named GEMS PTO Teacher of the Year. He is seen here helping students in shop class.

Jeff Lindsley with Lindsley’s Home Furnishings in Grangeville is looking for someone to help with furniture delivery, assembly and floorcovering this summer. Contact Jeff for details, 208-983-1040.

Prairie High School band in Cottonwood is looking for any alumni or community members who would be willing to play with them for graduation. If you are interested or know someone who is, contact Terryn Pitcher at pitcher@sd242.org.

SMS Personalized Shopping Service is open and ready for your shopping needs. Shopping from Lewiston/Clarkston stores will be on Tuesdays with deliveries no later than 6 p.m. Shopping at Grangeville will be on Fridays with delivery no later than 6 p.m. Orders must be in by 2 p.m. the day prior. SMS is starting with only five customers for now, so get your call in if you’re interested. Call 208-553-1629 or e-mail smsdeliverycamasprairie@gmail.com. On Facebook, SMS Delivery, Camas Prairie.

Purple flowers photo

Tiny purple flowers (weeds?) growing along the Idaho County Free Press building have been enjoying a wet spring.

WalletHub recently released information that 93% of students are concerned about the economy; the number one post-graduation fear among students is not finding a job (36%), followed by student loan debt (30%); 20% of students think that a college education is less important due to the COVID-19 pandemic; 52% of students say their school is not doing enough to educate them about personal finance; and having emergency savings (44%) is the most important financial lesson students have learned from the pandemic, followed by not going into debt (23%) and having a steady job (22%).

