AgWest Provides Rural Community Grant To ARF

AgWest Farm Credit Services (formerly Northwest Farm Credit Services) recently provided a $1,500 rural community grant to Animal Rescue Foundation. The grant will be used to continue with ARF’s mission of helping animals. This includes providing the means for fosters and adoptions, supporting spaying and neutering, providing medical assistance and a free food pantry for those facing challenges, as well as a variety of other programs. ARF’s goal is to purchase land for a shelter this year. For information on AgWest and its grants, go to https://agwestfc.com/about/community-engagement/rural-community-grants. Pictured here (L-R) are e, left to right: AgWest’s Ben Druffel of Genesee, ARF board member Lisa Adkison of Grangeville, AgWest Cottonwood’s Jaime Oliver and AgWest’s branch services manager, Lewiston, Josh Huff.

 Contributed photo

Syringa Hospital and Clinics will be reviving its Brown Bag Lunch Sessions with the first one of 2023 taking place Thursday, Feb. 16, noon to 1 p.m., at the Soltman Center. Stop in and hear surgeon Dr. Barry Smith speak about long-term weight loss and gastric sleeve surgery.

