Syringa Hospital and Clinics will be reviving its Brown Bag Lunch Sessions with the first one of 2023 taking place Thursday, Feb. 16, noon to 1 p.m., at the Soltman Center. Stop in and hear surgeon Dr. Barry Smith speak about long-term weight loss and gastric sleeve surgery.
Are you a parent or a friend with pictures to share from Grangeville Elementary Middle School events? Send them to teacher Christine Hauger at haugerc@sd244.org. These are for the school’s yearbook and you will be given credit for your submission.
Learn about MASA (Medical Transport Solutions) at a free informal lunch and seminar at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge. These sessions are set for Monday, Deb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, 11:30 a.m. Reserve a spot by calling 1-855-947-1483 or register online at www.masaseminars.com.
You will learn about ground, helicopter and fixed-winged ambulances to and between hospitals, including COVID-related transportation; extended hospital stay expense coverage; minor child/grandchild protection; companion/visitor transportation medical billing assistance; pet return service; and more.
A shoutout to Grangeville High School senior Brian Pierce who welded and repaired all the chair racks at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. It’s so nice to place the chairs on them and have them by sturdy and secure. Great job!
If you are interested in being a part of the Grangeville Music Boosters or donating, contact president Shamilee Mortimer at 208-215-5204; secretary Denise Winder at 208-507-1494; or email frosch22@gmail.com.
The Sno-Drifters Fun Run is set for this Saturday, Feb. 4. Sign-ups are 10 a.m. until noon at the Sno-Drifters Shelter. Cost is $5 per hand; buy as many as you want. For questions, contact Ryan Denuit at 208-451-6330.
