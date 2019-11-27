The upperclassmen team, Jive Turkeys, beat the freshman team, Average Joes, in the annual Grangeville High School dodgeball tournament, held Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 18-19. Two 10-player teams participated, each paying $10, which goes to the Lifetime Sports class to help offset expenses for individuals.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wooden grain elevator being dismantled
- Pankey investigation update – No public info to be released from FBI examination
- Tacoma driver cited following rollover semi-truck crash at Riggins
- White-tailed buck shot with only head removed along South Fork Clearwater River
- Guest column: Voters have a responsibility
- Girls basketball: Grangeville holds off Prairie
- Football: Prairie makes state title game Friday night vs. Lost Rivers
- Idaho County District Court
- Idaho drivers must prove insured or face suspension as new law takes effect 2020
- Active shooter training involves region’s police, EMTs, fire
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Talking turkey
- Council approves Snowhaven to pursue license for beer, wine sales
- The Hangout to help rollout new campaign to assist food banks
- Hospice volunteers personalize ornaments
- It's Your Business: Grangeville Chamber to present 12 Days of Christmas
- Zechmann to run for sheriff
- New band pavilion location approved at Pioneer Park
- CVES students ‘engaged in reading'
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.