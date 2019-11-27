Cash Harris

Cash Harris is set to throw a ball during Grangeville High School's annual dodgeball tournament.

 By David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press
Gabe Kanter
Buy Now

Gabe Kanter finds a target during the annual dodgeball tournament at Grangeville High School.

The upperclassmen team, Jive Turkeys, beat the freshman team, Average Joes, in the annual Grangeville High School dodgeball tournament, held Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 18-19. Two 10-player teams participated, each paying $10, which goes to the Lifetime Sports class to help offset expenses for individuals.

