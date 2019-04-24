KAMIAH -- Kamiah High School has been selected in a competitive application process to host a traveling exhibition sponsored by the American Library Association and the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
The public will have opportunity to visit the exhibit Wednesday, May 1, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Monday, May 13, during the school’s culture fair from 3 to 6 p.m.
Native Voices: Native Peoples’ Concepts of Health and Illness explores the interconnectedness of wellness, illness and cultural life for American Indians, Alaska natives and native Hawaiians.
Arrangements can be made for additional group visits. For information, contact Colleen Olive via e-mail at colive@kamiah.org.
