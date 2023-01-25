GRANGEVILLE — In a 3-2 vote Thursday, Jan. 19, trustee Melisa Kaschmitter of Grangeville became the new chair of the Mountain View School District 244 board.
Trustee Casey Smith, Clearwater, had nominated current chair Larry Dunn of White Bird for the board chair position. Dunn seconded the motion; however, it failed 2-3, with Kaschmitter, B Edwards of Grangeville and Kooskia’s Laci Myers all voting no.
Myers then nominated Kaschmitter which was seconded by Edwards. She, Edwards and Kaschmitter all voted yes on the chair nomination, while Smith and Dunn voted no.
In discussion, Edwards said she appreciated Dunn’s hard work during the past year and complimented his learning curve.
“For me, though, it’s really about seniority,” Edwards said. “I was actually going to nominate Casey. He and Melisa have been here the longest.”
Edwards later nominated Dunn to serve as vice chair. The motion passed unanimously.
When it came time to elect a legislative liaison, Smith voiced concerns and made a motion to postpone filling this position until guidelines had been formed.
“ I think there needs to be some ground rules and clarifications, a description of this position,” Smith stated.
During the past school year, Edwards had served in the position, attending The Day on the Hill and other events.
Kaschmitter said she understood the need for a written description but, “I do think this is supposed to be a person who is an advocate for public education and is not meant to be a political position.”
“In this current environment, I certainly think it’s a good idea to have some set guidelines,” Dunn emphasized.
The board agreed unanimously to research the requirements of the position and come up with parameters for it.
The board also voted unanimously to reappoint Tracy Lynde as MVSD board clerk. They also appointed superintendent Steve Higgins, comptroller Carly Behler and Lynde as custodians for all the district’s public records.
