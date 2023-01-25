MVSD board chair Melisa Kaschmitter listens as trustee Casey Smith photo

(Left) MVSD board chair Melisa Kaschmitter listens as trustee Casey Smith (middle) speaks his mind about the board’s legislative liaison position and trustee B Edward (right) listens, as well.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — In a 3-2 vote Thursday, Jan. 19, trustee Melisa Kaschmitter of Grangeville became the new chair of the Mountain View School District 244 board.

Trustee Casey Smith, Clear­water, had nominated current chair Larry Dunn of White Bird for the board chair position. Dunn seconded the motion; however, it failed 2-3, with Kaschmitter, B Edwards of Grangeville and Kooskia’s Laci Myers all voting no.

