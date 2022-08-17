Football and cheerleading sign-up graphic
Image from KYRO flyer

Sign-ups for cheerleading and football are on Monday, Aug. 22, 5-7 p.m. in the Clearwater Valley High School foyer.

Football practices will begin Wednesday, Aug. 24 and will finish in mid-October. Teams will practice four days a week at the Clearwater Valley High School. Games will be played against teams from Kamiah, Grangeville, Orofino and Cottonwood.

