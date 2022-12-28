MOSCOW — A large group of local high school students recently participated in the Regional BPA (Business Professionals of America) competition at the University of Idaho. There were 374 total entries for the various academic competitions.
State competition is set for Feb. 23-25.
Students from Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, Prairie High School in Cottonwood, Grangeville High School and Salmon River High School in Riggins all competed.
Results are as follows:
Clearwater Valley High School:
∙Jerod Murray received 8th place in computer programming concepts and 12th in fundamental accounting; Autum Martinez received 8th in parliamentary procedures and in medical terminology concepts; 3rd places in interview skills, prepared speech and project management concepts; and 2nd in meeting and event planning (state qualifier for 2nd and 3rd place events); and Rayne Martinez qualified for state in every category she competed in with the following placements: 3rd in extemporaneous speech; 2nds in parliamentary procedures and project management concepts; and 1st places in medical terminology concepts, meeting and event planning and health administration procedures. Vincent Martinez is the advisor.
Prairie High School:
∙Tara Schlader-1st in fundamentals of accounting and administrative support team; Julia Rehder-3rd in fundamentals of accounting and 1st in administrative support team; Kristin Wemhoff- 4th in fundamentals of accounting and 1st in administrative support team; Harlee Brannan-5th in fundamentals of accounting and 2nd in administrative support team; Amelia Uhlenkott-7th in fundamentals of accounting and 1st in administrative support team; Sarah Lustig-1sts in advanced accounting and banking and finance; Alli Geis-2nd intermediate word processing and 4th basic office systems and procedures; Aubree Rehder-3rd fundamental spreadsheets and applications and 2nd administrative support team; Sierra Oliver-2nd administrative support team and 11th business law and ethics; and Mary Schwartz-2nd human resources management and 5th prepared speech. All 10 qualified for state competition. Advisor is Ryan Hasselstrom.
Grangeville High School:
∙Michael Green-1st device configuration and troubleshooting and 2nd Python programming; Lucy Guhin-1sts integrated office applications and advanced spreadsheet applications; Cole Ruklic-1st human resource management and 2nd ethics and professionalism; Tobias Stoner-1sts java programming and fundamentals of web design; Kaylee Sullivan-1sts business law and ethics and entrepreneurship; Makenna Denuit-2nds economic research team and prepared speech; Madalyn Green-2nd fundamental spreadsheet applications and 5th advanced word processing; Adalei Lefebvre-2nd advanced word processing and 3rd advanced spreadsheet applications; Riata Rockwell-2nd integrated office applications and 5th advanced spreadsheet applications; Tabitha Stoner-2nds economic research team and C# programming; Bryce Cassill-3rd ethics and professionalism; Abigail Forsgren-3rd business law and ethics; Elizabeth Frei-3rd integrated office applications and 4th advanced spreadsheet applications; Cressis Holes-3rd basic office systems and procedures and 4th advanced systems and procedures; Izzy Jackson-3rd advanced word processing; Natalie Long-3rd legal office procedures and 5th- business law and ethics; Dace Morgan-3rd advanced office systems and procedures; Caryss Barger-4th advanced word processing; Diego Ramirez-4ths health insurance and medical billing and health administration procedures; Tayden Wassmuth-4th integrated office applications; Makenna York-4th fundamental spreadsheet applications; and Shawn Chahal-5th integrated office applications. Of the 27, 22 will go on to state competition. Bruce Wassmuth is the advisor.
Salmon River High School:
∙One unnamed student placed 2nd in Python programming; Boden Akins, Evan Olson and one other student placed 1st in virtual design team; Maralyn VanBuren-2nd fundamental word processing; Evan Olson-6th extemporaneous speech; Boden Akins-7th extemporaneous speech; Preston Rupp-4th business law and ethics; Theresa Ledgerwood, Maralyn VanBuren and Preston Rupp-3rd-administrative support team; Theresa Ledgerwood-6th in interview skills; and Cordell Bovey-8th in interview skills. Brandon Ratcliff is the advisor.
