The last weekend in February, students from throughout the state participated in the state BPA (Business Professionals of America) leadership conference.
From Grangeville High School, BPA student competitors were Tobias Stoner, Lily Frei, Makenna Denuit, Diego Ramirez, Michael Green, Abigail Forsgren, Bryce Cassill, Cole Ruklic, Tabitha Stoner, Dace Morgan, Riata Rockwell, Adalei Lefebvre, Caryss Barger, Camas Arnzen, Izzy Jackson, Madalyn Green, Kaylee Sullivan, Tayden Wassmuth, Lucy Guhin, Shawn Chahal.
Those who received medals at state included Dace Morgan - 8th in Advanced Office Systems; Shawn Chahal - 7th in Integrated Office Procedures; Tobias Stoner - 2nd in JAVA Programming and 3rd in Fundamentals of Web Design; Tabitha Stoner - 4th for the Economic Research Team; Makenna Denuit - 4th- Economic Research Team; Kaylee Sullivan - 4th Business Law and Ethics; Lucy Guhin - 2nd in integrated Office Applications; and Abigail Forsgren -6th in Business Law and Ethics.
Those who placed for Nationals BPA are Tobias Stoner for JAVA Programming and Fundamentals of Web Design; Kaylee Sullivan for Business Law and Lucy Guhin for Integrated Office Applications.
The advisor for GHS students is Bruce Wassmuth.
At Prairie High School in Cottonwood, national qualifiers include those who received first place in Administrative Support Team: Amelia Uhlenkott, Julia Rehder, Tara Schlader and Kristin Wemhoff.
Rehder also received third place in Fundamental Accounting and was a qualifier in Administrative Support Concepts. Sarah Lustig received fourth place in Advanced Accounting.
Advisor for PHS students is Ryan Hasselstrom.
At Clearwater Valley High School, Rayne Martinez received sixth place in Health Administration Procedures and seventh in Extemporaneous Speech. Also attending the event were Autum Martinez and Jerod Murray.
Advisor for CVHS students in Vincent Martinez.
Salmon River High School information was not made available as of press time.
