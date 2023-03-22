The last weekend in February, students from throughout the state participated in the state BPA (Business Professionals of America) leadership conference.

From Grangeville High School, BPA student competitors were Tobias Stoner, Lily Frei, Makenna Denuit, Diego Ramirez, Michael Green, Abigail Forsgren, Bryce Cassill, Cole Ruklic, Tabitha Stoner, Dace Morgan, Riata Rockwell, Adalei Lefebvre, Caryss Barger, Camas Arnzen, Izzy Jackson, Madalyn Green, Kaylee Sullivan, Tayden Wassmuth, Lucy Guhin, Shawn Chahal.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments