TOPPENISH, WASH. -- During the weekend of April 13, sixth graders Owen McIntire and Ellie Nuxoll of Cottonwood traveled to Toppenish, Wash., for the Annual Les Patterson Family Bull Dogging School.
Both youngsters participated in the three-day chute dogging part of the school. Chute dogging is a rodeo event related to steer wrestling; however, the competitor starts the event in a bucking (side) chute with the steer as opposed to grabbing onto the steer from horseback. The event is designed to give beginners a chance to prepare for the bigger known rodeo event of steer wrestling.
Nuxoll and McIntire were part of a handful of students who had the opportunity to learn from retired NFR (National Finals Rodeo) qualifiers and well-known cowboys such as Pat Nogle, Brian West, Tony Currin, Joel Knapp, Erik Johnson, and Rob Juker. Novice and advance chute doggers and bull doggers were separated into groups.
Nuxoll and McIntire’s novice weekend consisted of teaching the students how to position their bodies, feet and how to grab the horns properly on a metal steer dummy off the ground, to using a metal horse dummy and putting the ability to dismount from the horse to the steer. Graduating from the metal dummies, they moved on to live steers.
Sunday ended the school with a jackpot, in which all students were timed off two head of cattle and a buckle was given to the champion with fastest times.
“McIntire slid his boots and hooked the horns the fastest on both of his steers and would have scored the buckle that was awarded, but only attended the school two of the three days. Disappointing factor, but he still walked home with a little jingle in his pocket,” Nuxoll’s mom, Renee, reported. Nuxoll threw her steers with a little hiccup on her second run, but felt accomplished being the only girl attending and placing fourth.
McIntire is the son of Daniel and Leslie McIntire, and Nuxoll is the daughter of Renee and Anthony Verdino and Max Nuxoll.
