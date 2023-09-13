Local school districts are being distributed money to lessen the load of property tax.

According to Governor Brad Little’s press release, the state of Idaho is paying $300 million that would otherwise be covered by property taxes in an effort to lower property taxes. Part of this property tax relief plan, championed by Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature, was money given to school districts across Idaho at the end of August, amounting more than $106 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.