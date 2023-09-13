Local school districts are being distributed money to lessen the load of property tax.
According to Governor Brad Little’s press release, the state of Idaho is paying $300 million that would otherwise be covered by property taxes in an effort to lower property taxes. Part of this property tax relief plan, championed by Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature, was money given to school districts across Idaho at the end of August, amounting more than $106 million.
According to the release, in his 2023 State of the State and Budget Address in January, Governor Little announced his budget would include property tax relief for Idahoans clamoring for relief amid rapid increases in property values due to the state’s record growth over the past few years. Working together, the Governor and legislators delivered more than $300 million in enduring property tax relief in the first year.
“There is no doubt Idaho’s tremendous pace of growth is putting a strain on services at the local level, which increases the potential to drive up your local property taxes. But too often, we are simply shifting burdens across taxpayers when we should be addressing the needs head-on. Let us work on better ways to facilitate growth, pay for growth and give local governments the tools they need to keep taxes low. How? By continuing to make long-range strategic investments in schools, roads, water, and other key areas to maintain our high quality of life,” Governor Little said in his speech.
Locally, Cottonwood Joint School District 242 received $164,941.26.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 received $47,492.13.
Mountain View School District 244 received $407,056.77.
Kamiah Joint School District 304 received $143,830.33.
