GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s Katie Matthews is the new Mountain View School District 244 zone 5 trustee.
The board voted three yes to one abstention to appoint Matthews at the April 19 regular business meeting. Trustee Casey Smith abstained from voting.
Matthews takes the seat of trustee Brad Lutz who died unexpectedly in March. An election for this zone 5 position will be held in November and will take a four-year term of office beginning in January 2022.
The appointment came after about 30 minutes of interview and questions by the board of the two viable candidates: Matthews and Roy Farmer of White Bird.
“I am so thankful we have interest in the position, when before we have had to beg to get someone to take it,” chair Rebecca Warden said.
Matthews stated she felt there comes a time when “you have to step up and not just say, ‘someone should do that.’”
Matthews, a former schoolteacher, is the wife of Syringa physician Michael Matthews, and they have four children, the oldest in third grade at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
During discussion, trustee Pam Reidlen said she was an advocate for Matthews because “she does offer the youth perspective, and she’s in the schools” volunteering with her kids.
Trustee Casey Smith said he felt Farmer would offer a good balance to the board as he is well-versed in business and economic issues.
“Look where our needs are, and it’s the financial end,” he said.
Trustee Melisa Kaschmitter said, though she understands the need for accounting expertise, “It boils down to trust and relationships.”
“I feel maybe Katie could embrace a bigger circle,” she said. “And she’s there. In the schools, offering that hands-on perspective.”
When asked if she felt she has the time for the volunteer board position, Matthews said she and her husband discussed this.
“Yes. We decided if I’m going to do it, I will do it right, not just be a warm body to fill a spot on the board,” she said.
Trustees all admitted it was a difficult decision with two “great” candidates. In all, seven people inquired about the open position.
Matthews was sworn in at the meeting and immediately took her seat as a trustee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.