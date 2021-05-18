Voters cast down a proposed supplemental levy for Mt. View School District 244, but other levies passed in the Cottonwood and Salmon River school districts.
Voters in the Grangeville Rural Fire District approved a two-year levy to fund budget operations.
Results for the Tuesday, May 18, election are unofficial until ballots are canvassed by the Idaho County Commission, set for its Tuesday, May 25, meeting.
Override Levies
For Mountain View School District 244’s $3.1 million levy, patrons voted against the override with 1,016 yes to 1,483 no.
For Cottonwood Joint School District 242’s $275,000 levy, voters passed the override 297 yes to 156 no.
For Salmon River Joint School District 243’s $515,000 levy, voters passed the override 156 yes to 28 no.
Grangeville Rural Fire District
Voters passed a two-year $100,000 special levy for the Grangeville Rural Fire District, 446 yes to 124 no. With this approval, the district will temporarily increase its budget for two years to $100,000 to defray costs for staffing, equipping and maintaining operations.
Highway Districts
For the Keuterville Highway District, commissioner sub-district 1 position, Brandon Poxleitner was elected to the seat with 100 votes, and David N. Poxleitner received 35 votes.
For the Greencreek Highway District, commissioner sub-district 2, write-in Justin L. Nuxoll was elected, receiving 73 votes, and Bowie L. Rose received 40 votes.
