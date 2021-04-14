More than 500 sophomore and junior high school students from 19 school districts in north-central Idaho and southeastern Washington participated in the fifth annual “Dream It. Do It… Here” youth conference on March 18. The event was held virtually from the University of Idaho.
Local schools participating included Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, Grangeville High School, Nezperce High School, Orofino High School and Salmon River Junior-Senior High School in Riggins.
Coordinated by the Clearwater Economic Development Association and hosted by the University of Idaho, the conference was held to educate high school students about career choices. Twenty-eight industry and government agencies lead 79, half-hour breakout sessions and shared information on local occupations.
They highlighted occupations in manufacturing, healthcare, technology, transportation, natural resources, hospitality and tourism, engineering, business, finance, and the skilled trades. Recruiters from University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College, Walla Walla Community College, Washington State University, and Northwest Indian College hosted another 21 sessions to link students to career pathways for the local job market. More than 25 area volunteers worked the day of the conference to manage the logistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.