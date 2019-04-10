GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) PTO will be sponsoring presentations on resilience for GEMS and GHS students (grades 2-12) Thursday, April 11.
Speaker Jason Stanley Marshall will discuss bullying and the principles of emotional resilience and The Golden Rule.
An assembly for grades 2 - 5 will be held at 9:15 a.m. in the multipurpose room; 10:45 a.m. at the high school cafeteria; and 2:14 p.m. for grades 6-8, again at GEMS. A parent presentation will be held in the GEMS multipurpose room, also April 11, at 6 p.m. This will be preceded by the GEMS PTO meeting and election of new officers at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
For details on Marshall, log onto www.jasonstanleymarshall.com.
