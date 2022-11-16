GRANGEVILLE — “I’ve included some of the kindergarten standards so you can see why it’s so expensive to educate kindergarteners,” special education coordinator Amanda Bush said at the Oct. 20 Mountain View School District 244 board meeting.
Bush was responding to an earlier question the district received regarding kindergarten students.
“I believe I included 18 pages, but that’s just part of them — the curriculum is quite complicated in what the state of Idaho requires,” she said.
Bush also reported she has been visiting classrooms within the district to see what the various needs are.
“I’m trying to inventory what we have. There is a lack of resources as it just hasn’t been a priority for a while,” she said. “Our goal is to help make good, successful adults, and we need some life skills curriculum to help with that.”
She explained the district is reimbursed not on the number of special education students, but on the population/size of the school. She also added she has written and received grants for training, as well as one for the Battle of the Books event which she hopes to expand to Kooskia’s Clearwater Valley Elementary School this year. The program already exists at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
“We’ve also made the switch to online Medicaid reimbursement,” she reported. “We feel it will be more efficient and increase the funds brought in. It’s a big transition.”
Director of federal programs Kim Fales reported she has been learning a lot in her new job responsibilities.
“One thing I have seen in our paraprofessionals is they are doing the very best they can; however, we have not done the best job of preparing them for the job, of training them,” she emphasized.
She also said the district’s federal programs grants will receive a full onsite audit this school year.
“I expect to learn a lot through that,” she smiled.
She also talked about the fact much of the curriculum expires after six-year subscriptions and then requires annual digital license renewals, an expense that is oft forgotten.
Trustee B. Edwards gave kudos to both Bush and Fales for their thorough reports.
“You’ve accomplished a lot in the past four months. I’ve had a lot of compliments about you being in the buildings and being so supportive,” she said. “I’m grateful for you in these roles.”
