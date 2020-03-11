The 2020-21 calendar for Mountain View School District 244 includes the following:
*School start is Wednesday, Sept. 2
*Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25, 26 and 27.
*Christmas break is Dec. 21-Jan. 1 (last day is Dec. 18; return Jan. 4).
*Spring break is March 29-April 2
*Graduation is Friday, May 28
*The last day of school is Thursday, June 3
