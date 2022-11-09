GRANGEVILLE — “Our staff is doing a very good job of keeping our kids safe,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins reported at the Oct. 20 board meeting.
He said safety assessments at the district’s schools had recently been completed.
“We know there are some areas we can improve on, and we’ll continue working on those,” he stated.
Due to concerns regarding the public knowing specific safety and lockdown details, reporting on this will be limited to the above information.
In other news:
∙
Grangeville Elementary Middle School Principal Lee Slichter reported the Nez Perce Tribe and USFS have awarded a grant to provide hands-on, eyes-on experience with the life cycle of a fish.
“Due to the time of the funding, the grant coordinator has to switch from salmon to steelhead eggs,” she explained. The funding is expected to be available in January 2023, and the fish will be housed in Ms. Ann Green’s life science classroom.
Slichter also reported on a variety of school and classroom projects, grants, concerts, field trips and other activities at GEMS.
∙
Grangeville High School Principal Randall Miskin reported he has been working on getting some graduation statistics corrected as they have been incorrect when reported on the state’s website.
“They have included students who were on the rolls for a short time and never removed, and some other areas that make our rate seem lower than it is,” he said.
∙
Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools principal Joe Rodriguez said they are looking to remove the CVES playground monkey bars as “more students have injuries resulting in broken arms and wrists falling off this equipment.”
At Elk City, he said they have upgraded the camera to include four different views of the entrance and hallways.
Within his technology responsibilities, Rodriguez reported intercom systems continue to be an issue in the district and “are in serious need of updates.”
∙
On behalf of Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School Principal Heather Becker, as part of his endeavor to become a certified administrator, Vinnie Martinez gave a report for the school.
“We had a big win against Prairie in football for the first time since the 2004-05 season,” he smiled. “We’re very proud of that.”
He also reported on parent-teacher conferences, a good FAFSA night turnout and a successful homecoming.
∙
“The COVID years have been very good to food service,” Chartwells food service manager Maureen Burney reported.
She said the beginning of the year was “a bit of a rough start,” as meals had been free for all students during the pandemic, but went back to regular prices this school year.
“We had $800 in charges in September, but we were down to $200-$300 this month,” she said.
She explained she has been working with the school counselor to help identify students who may benefit from applying for free or reduced lunch services.
She also said she received a $23,750 grant to reimburse fresh, minimally processed food purchased for the district. This includes fruit, cheese and meat.
∙
District maintenance coordinator Ty Reuter reported the water diversion project in Elk City is complete.
“We put in a 4-6-inch French drain with a proper filter to run away from the building,” he said. “We think it’s going to make a big difference.”
He praised local resident Adam Dyer for his help on the project and said he was able to offer his services for about $2,000 less than originally estimated.
He also said the district dealt with an Elk City School property access issue by placing railroad ties and a cable with reflective tape to form a gate so vehicles could not drive through.
