Steve Higgins 2022 photo

Steve Higgins is Mountain View School District 244’s superintendent.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “Our staff is doing a very good job of keeping our kids safe,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins reported at the Oct. 20 board meeting.

He said safety assessments at the district’s schools had recently been completed.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments