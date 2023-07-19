KOOSKIA — At its June budget hearing, the Mountain View School District 244 school board trustees approved a $13,867,705.00 general fund budget for the 2023-24 school year.
The budget includes $4,554,646 for certified salaries, $540,704 for administrative salaries, $603,844 for transportation salaries and $1,816,090 for noncertified salaries. Funds budgeted for other salaries, including substitutes, is $281,482. Trailing benefits (PERSI and FICA) make up $1,475,490 of the budget, and Workman’s Compensation insurance is $108,423. Health insurance benefits are budgeted at $1,450,037. Personnel, salaries and benefits make up 78% of the budget.
At an earlier meeting, then-superintendent Steve Higgins stated, “We are in the people business. That’s the way it should be. Our expenses should mainly be that of personnel which goes directly toward our children and their education.”
Special education contracted services are at $235,000, transportation expenses are $603,545, and extracurricular program operations are $385,812 (3% of the budget).
“I’m all for extracurriculars and believe we get the most bang for our buck from these,” Higgins also stated at an earlier meeting.
Of the entire budget, only $4,820,085 is discretionary, or about 34.7%, while $9,047,620 is earmarked state or federal.
“So, it’s estimated there will be about $646,000 in our savings account at the end of 2024, or about three weeks’ worth of operating costs for the district?” reiterated trustee B Edwards.
“That’s correct, without a levy or other funds, that looks to be about where we will stand,” comptroller Carly Behler answered.
Behler received praise from the board for providing easy-to-understand financial information.
