KOOSKIA — At its June budget hearing, the Mountain View School District 244 school board trustees approved a $13,867,705.00 general fund budget for the 2023-24 school year.

The budget includes $4,554,646 for certified salaries, $540,704 for administrative salaries, $603,844 for transportation salaries and $1,816,090 for noncertified salaries. Funds budgeted for other salaries, including substitutes, is $281,482. Trailing benefits (PERSI and FICA) make up $1,475,490 of the budget, and Workman’s Compensation insurance is $108,423. Health insurance benefits are budgeted at $1,450,037. Personnel, salaries and benefits make up 78% of the budget.

