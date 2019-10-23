GRANGEVILLE – Mountain View School District 244 held a brief, special board meeting Thursday, Oct. 17. Negotiations were supposed to continue that night; however, due to a death in the family of trustees Lot and Casey Smith, this did not occur.
The board did vote to amend the 2019-2020 calendar. Highlights include the following:
*Thursday, Oct. 24, no school for students. Parent-teacher conferences will be held during the instructional day as well as an additional four hours in the evening.
*Friday, Oct. 25, no school for students or staff.
*Friday, Nov. 1, no school for students. This will be a professional development workday to review data, set building level goals and plan for instructional improvement.
*Following school Christmas break, which starts with the release of school Thursday, Dec. 19, students will return Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
*Wednesday, May 20, 2020, is the last day for seniors.
*Thursday, May 21, 2020, is the last day for students.
*Friday, May 22, is data day; the last professional day and last day for staff. Graduations are scheduled for this evening.
A copy of the update calendar is available at www.sd244.org.
The regular monthly board meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21, was moved to Tuesday, Oct. 22. Reports on this meeting will be printed in upcoming issues of the Idaho County Free Press.
