GRANGEVILLE — With four board members present at an April 7 workshop, Mountain View School District 244’s board of trustees made nearly $1.5 million in cuts and decisions for the 2022-23 school year. Trustee Casey Smith was absent.
The board met, in part, to decide how to make up for the district’s $1.7 million deficit following the March 8 failed levy.
As soon as the budget discussion opened, trustee Melisa Kaschmitter moved not to provide the 3% cost of living increase for the coming school year.
“Steps will still be made on the state career-salary schedule, which does not include any pass-through money from the state,” Kaschmitter said. “This is specifically cutting out the COLA increase for the 2022-23 school year.” This amount was budgeted at approximately $310,000.
Trustee Laci Myers seconded the motion, and it passed 4-0.
Kaschmitter also made a motion not to adopt any new curriculum for 2022-23 or 2023-24.
“It’s not that I don’t think it’s important,” She said that the situation was desperate. “When making cuts, I feel this is an area where we can do less harm than in other areas.”
Chair Larry Dunn seconded, while trustee B Edwards dissented.
“We haven’t adopted reading curriculum in nine years, and I really feel we need to spend the $100,000 for this for grades K-5,” she said.
Clearwater Valley Elementary School (CVES) teacher Joe Tosten spoke up from the audience to say there are pieces to the current reading curriculum, such as online materials and out-of-print items, which are no longer available to teachers.
Despite discussion on the need, the motion passed 3-1, with Edwards voting no. Removing this budgeted item will save $300,000 throughout the two years.
Kaschmitter also moved to reduce the district’s cash flow reserves by $700,000 and put this toward the budget deficit.
“This would leave us with a cash flow of between 40-45 days,” she said, admitting it wasn’t ideal, but doable.
The motion passed 3-1, with Edwards voting no.
Kaschmitter mirrored her motion from the last meeting and moved to cut all extracurricular activities for the 2022-23 school year. The motion died for lack of a second.
Edwards then moved to cut transportation for all sporting events for the 2022-23 school year, seconded by Myers.
Superintendent Todd Fiske explained the state does not reimburse extracurricular activity miles.
“We get 85% reimbursement on routes and field trip miles,” he said, adding that cutting athletic transportation would provide a “recognizable savings,” however, he reminded it is also a district liability.
“When you’re not transporting kids in yellow buses, it’s a liability,” he said when parents and others provide the transportation.
The motion passed 4-0.
Fiske asked for clarification regarding upcoming teacher and staff hiring's as positions become open through resignations or retirements.
Edwards moved to maintain current staffing levels with no new additions for 2022-23, allowing Fiske to post those positions as needed. The motion passed unanimously.
The board felt their decisions and cuts reached the $1.5 million mark, not counting savings, which may be realized from the previous month’s decision to go to a four-day school week.
The board’s regular meeting is set for Monday, April 18, 5:30 p.m., at the CVES library in Kooskia.
