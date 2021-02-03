GRANGEVILLE — The Mountain View School District (MVSD) 244 board voted in favor at the Jan. 18 meeting to hold off setting a 2021-22 levy amount, and, therefore, delaying a levy election until May.
This came after trustee Casey Smith’s motion to run a $2.2 million levy, which died for lack of a second, and another motion by trustee Pam Reidlen to run a $3.1 million levy failed in a vote.
“We tried previously to offer the teachers’ union to go from 70 percent to 40 percent dependent insurance benefits, and they stalled and stalled and wouldn’t come to the table,” Smith said. “If they had, they would probably still have those benefits today. And their vote of no confidence after the district passed a $3.1 million levy was their thanks to us, a slap in the face.”
“To think a levy is magically going to pass now – that’s a hard row. Especially when the district pays for more teachers than the state pays for. There’s a lot of fluff,” Smith shook his head.
MVSD superintendent Todd Fiske asked for examples of this, and Smith obliged.
“One example? I went out tonight and checked the bleachers [at Grangeville High School] you said we need to spend $50,000 to replace and repair or someone is going to fall through them. I see one board that needs repaired,” Smith said.
He also brought up the superintendent’s desire to see Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia have a full-time principal.
“There’s a reason that is a split position [principal and technology director],” Smith said, saying the board called for this in years past. “I am moving for a $2.2 million levy, which is an amount I can get behind.”
When the motion died, Smith made sure his proposal would go into the meeting minutes.
Trustee Brad Lutz said he feels the district needs to run a levy for the entire amount it needs.
“I do want to go on record that if the levy failed, I would not be in favor of running it a second time. I think that really sends the wrong message,” he said.
Lutz also said he felt he jumped in too quickly last year with a levy amount and motion and would like to take more time to research exactly what is needed and could pass this year.
“We are here to provide a good education for our kids. Our schools are the pillars of our communities,” trustee Melisa Kaschmitter said. “These cornerstones need to be well cared for, and we cannot continue to put off maintenance needs. I feel if we need $4.1 million, then that is what we should ask for.”
Board chair Rebecca Warden said she has received a variety of e-mails from district patrons and has been pleased with the positivity.
“I definitely would not want to run a levy a second time, either, as I think that does more damage and tells our patrons we were originally asking for more than we needed,” she said. “I would rather run a lower amount.”
Trustee Pam Reidlen said she had previously thought the district needed to run a levy for the amount it needed and the programs it wants for its students, but since has talked to many people and has put a lot of thought into it herself. She said with the economic times and pandemic, the district may not be able to ask for what it feels it needs.
“Most every district in the state runs a levy, and MVSD is the only district that didn’t pass a levy last year,” she reported.
The board discussed the best time to run a levy and the possibility of mail-out ballots.
“We have to take into consideration there may be a higher voter turnout if ballots are mailed out,” Warden said.
Fiske said he felt March and April are the “sweetheart” months for teachers – where decisions to go elsewhere or retire are most often made.
“I had been told March was possibly the best month to run a school levy in Idaho,” he stated, adding he understands there are also many unknowns with what the state will provide for education as well as if Secure Rural School (SRS or “forest funds”) will be reauthorized and at what level.
However, after further discussion, the board decided to continue to look into its budget and needs and put off setting a levy amount at this time, therefore deciding the levy election will be run in May. The district can decide one of four times throughout the year in which it can hold an election. This is based on the state election calendar, and levies and other elections may be held in March, May, August or November.
