KOOSKIA — The Mountain View School District 244 monthly board meeting will be held Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m., at Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia. The public is invited to attend this regular business meeting and may sign up to speak (three minutes) at the beginning of the meeting during the public input session.
Action items on the agenda include code of ethics, CVJSHS reconfiguration, bus bids, 2023-24 negotiations, Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program lease agreement, CVHS athletic field light project and policy review.
