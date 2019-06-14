GRANGEVILLE – The Monday, June 17, Mountain View School District 244 budget hearing and board meeting has been moved to the Grangeville High School Library. This is set for 5:30 p.m. and the public is invited. All patrons who wish to speak at the meeting must sign in prior to the start of the meeting.
