The Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees will hold a special meeting starting at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the district office in Grangeville. The board will consider hiring and contract matters, according to a notice from Becky Hogg, clerk of the board.
Earlier this year, the MVSD board did not extend contracts to Kari Schumacher, Mike Johnson and Vincent Martinez. The board reversed its decision on Johnson following an outcry by the community.
“Due to some different information I received, I make the recommendation to the board that we extend the contract for Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Mike Johnson,” then superintendent Marc Scheibe said.
Scheibe was later relieved of his duties.
Teachers, students and others have rallied around Martinez, a teacher at Clearwater Valley High School, but the board has not taken any other actions related to his contract.
