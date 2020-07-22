GRANGEVILLE – After nearly 90 minutes in executive session Monday night, the MVSD school board voted on furlough days for some of its employees.
The board elected to enact eight furlough days for non-certified staff and administrators.
The reason for the decision is to help make up for part of the $3.9 million in the budget that is lacking due to the May maintenance and operations levy failing.
No public discussion occurred after this decision, and the meeting was adjourned.
