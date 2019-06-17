GRANGEVILLE— After an almost five-hour meeting, the Mountain View School District 244 board voted 4-1 to rescind a decision it made at the last meeting.
Amid cheers from the audience, the board voted to extend Grangeville Elementary School science and shop teacher Mike Johnson’s contract for the 2019-20 school year.
Read more details on the meeting in the June 19 and 26 issues of the Free Press.
