Megan and Ryan Jaggi photo

Grangeville teachers and coaches Megan and Ryan Jaggi have worked with Grangeville track and field and cross-country students. Megan (nee Sullivan) is a former GHS athlete.

 Facebook photo

GRANGEVILLE — Thanks to advocacy from Grangeville High School teacher and coach Ryan Jaggi, GHS will have its own official cross-country team for fall 2023.

Several years ago, the district opted out of cross-country as a district-sponsored sport due to low turnout numbers, and instead included soccer.

