GRANGEVILLE — Thanks to advocacy from Grangeville High School teacher and coach Ryan Jaggi, GHS will have its own official cross-country team for fall 2023.
Several years ago, the district opted out of cross-country as a district-sponsored sport due to low turnout numbers, and instead included soccer.
In an email to the Mountain View School District 244 board trustees and included in the May 15 meeting packet, Jaggi said, “I am writing to propose the reinstatement of the cross-country program in our district. … I believe that this program would be a valuable addition to our schools. It would greatly benefit our community.”
Jaggi further stated the program would not be any financial burden to the district.
“We have overwhelming support from the community,” he added. He mentioned assistance from businesses, organizations and individuals, as well as fundraisers that have also helped the team with its costs.
“The costs associated with this program are minimal,” he added. They include a coach stipend of about $3,000, entry fees at $50 per meet, transportation costs of $2,500 and hotels for state competition with a cost of about $1,000. “There is no field maintenance required, including no extra mowing, planting or man hours needed. There is no need for extra equipment, and no officials need to be paid. The sports fee required for all athletes would also go toward costs.”
This year, approximately 50 students were involved in cross-country, up from 11 two years ago. At least 20 athletes are estimated for this fall. While last year GHS collaborated with Prairie High School in Cottonwood, the desire to go forward is to run the program solely with GHS students. This includes area home-schooled students who participate.
“Cross-country has been shown to have positive effects on physical fitness, mental health and academic performance,” Jaggi wrote. “Students who participate in cross-country have higher GPAs and better attendance records than those who don’t.”
As Jaggi was at the state track competition the night of the meeting, Grangeville patron Rocky Howe attended to speak on Jaggi’s behalf.
“As a parent and a former Grangeville student and athlete, I think this is important,” Howe said. “You have people willing and passionate to help and it is a minimal-cost activity — no cost to the district.”
“I think it’s great as long as it is reiterated there is to be no cost to the district,” MVSD board vice-chair Larry Dunn stated.
“A few years ago, when soccer came in, we were promised there wouldn’t be any cost with it — but it hasn’t turned out that way,” trustee Casey Smith said.
Superintendent Steve Higgins said he was in favor of cross-country as a zero-cost program.
“In my book, anything that gives kids another chance to get out there and get involved is a plus,” he emphasized.
After a brief discussion, the board voted unanimously to offer cross-country as an official sport at GHS for fall 2023.
