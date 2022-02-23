GRANGEVILLE — “I need to see things. It’s difficult to conceptualize … I need to have the budget restructured to see where the money goes,” Mountain View School District 244 board chair Larry Dunn said at a recent workshop.
The discussion centered around the $1.7 million March 8 levy, including how to better communicate the district’s needs to its patrons, as well as what cuts would need to be made if the levy does not pass.
“I would like to see a breakdown similar to what we do at home so that anyone can understand the format,” Dunn continued. “Currently, people cannot understand without Becky’s [Hogg, business manager] help. That’s just not going to work in this environment. You’re going to have to give us something we can work with.”
Pushing ahead for some decisions he had inquired about earlier, superintendent Todd Fiske said he was, “going to give the board some homework because we need to be prepared.” He said if the levy does not pass, there has to be a plan of where that money will come from; what will be cut.
“And there is no way to pull out $1.7 million that doesn’t affect personnel,” Fiske said. “We need to know, one certified FTE … .”
“I want to stop you right there. That’s what I’m talking about … using the inside bureaucratic language — people don’t understand that. Throw us a bone so we can have something that the average man on the street can understand. I feel that’s what we’re lacking right now.”
Fiske shook his head, saying the numbers have been available to the public, though the school funding system is complex. However, whether or not the public understands each detail, he said, “This will be the board making some really tough decisions.”
Trustee B. Edwards assured Fiske, “This isn’t our first rodeo. MVSD has had failed levies before. It’s not all doom and gloom.”
She brought up there is supposed to be additional state funding for kindergarten in the coming year and some other legislative changes. She also said curriculum updates could be postponed, teachers shared across schools, grants written, and possibly have solar panels installed through incentives and grants.
Trustee Casey Smith said one thing failing the levy is the voters’ distrust.
“Moving the levy to an off-day isn’t going to restore the trust,” Smith said, referring to the levy being held in March rather than May.
“I didn’t make that date up,” Fiske said, explaining the state sets the election schedule. “What’s your worry? That it might pass?”
Smith said he wanted to get the word out to all taxpayers who may not otherwise know that the levy vote is March 8.
The board discussed sending out a postcard with the date and all the additional levy information.
The next regular board meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m., at Clearwater Valley High School’s library in Kooskia. Another board work session will be held at the district office in Grangeville on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30-7 p.m.
