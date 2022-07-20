GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244 has changed its meeting days and times.
The board voted unanimously at the July 11 meeting to change the meeting days from the third Monday to the third Thursday of each month. Executive session will be at the beginning of each meeting at 5:30 p.m. with the public meetings starting at 6 p.m. If no executive session is required, this will be noted on the district’s website at www.sd244.org.
This change accommodates the schedule of newly hired board clerk Tracy Lynde, who is also the clerk for Kamiah Joint School District 304.
Along with the meeting changes also comes the end of Zoom (live stream online) meeting coverage.
“Idaho school districts did this during the pandemic as a convenient way to continue sharing public meetings with patrons,” superintendent Steve Higgins said. He said Lynde reported to him, following a conference she attended, there are concerns with continuing this service.
“If we live stream and the connection goes down and we don’t notice and continue, we’ve broken open meeting law,” Lynde explained.
“Would we still be able to video for someone to watch later?” trustee B Edwards asked.
“Who would be recording? And I guess I don’t understand the purpose,” Lynde answered.
Higgins said they would look into this option, perhaps simply for archival purposes.
“My office believes the district may be being looked at for open meeting law violations,” Higgins explained. “It is important we keep our eyes open because we want to do what’s right.”
He also reminded board members to not hit “reply all” in e-mails, but to respond to one person.
“Otherwise, that could be considered a board meeting and that would violate open meeting law,” if other trustees were included and there was a quorum, he stated.
Chair Larry Dunn said he feels the public needs a reminder that their correspondence is also public record.
“I believe we need a disclaimer on the bottom of our e-mails letting people know it is subject to subpoena,” or FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) laws, he said. “I’m concerned the public may think they’re having a private conversation when they’re not.”
