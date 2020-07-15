GRANGEVILLE – Negotiations for Mountain View School District 244 teachers for the 2020-21 school year ended at a standstill July 9.
The contract presented to the Central Idaho Education Association (CIEA) by MVSD included cutting the district-paid portion of spouse and dependent insurance premiums. In 2019-20, the district paid 70 percent of these premiums.
“That’s a major hit to our employees,” CIEA president Char McKinney said. She gave an example of one randomly chosen, mid-range employee who would experience a $9,000 expense due to this cut.
McKinney asked repeatedly, “What number are you trying to get to,” with the hopes of coming back to the table with “creative solutions.”
Board vice-chair Brad Lutz, who, along with trustee Melissa Kaschmitter, was selected to negotiate on behalf of the district, said that due to the failure of the levy, almost $4 million needs to be cut from the budget, and this was one area in which cuts are being made.
“Everyone has to own that the levy didn’t pass. I suggested an amount that was too high,” Lutz said. “That was a mistake. Now, we have to move forward.”
“I need to know if you’re locked into this offer,” on the insurance, McKinney questioned.
“Our offer is to pay for the health insurance premiums for all eligible employees and to not pay anything for the family,” Lutz reiterated.
Earlier in the meeting, McKinney questioned the elimination of the grievance policy from the master agreements.
“Policy does not belong in the contract and is not a negotiated contract item.” Kaschmitter answered.
“We want the grievance policy reflected in our contracts as it is one of our benefits,” McKinney stated. “We do not want it to be able to be unilaterally changed.”
Newly hired superintendent, Todd Fiske, said he felt the situation seemed to be, “overall, like splitting hairs.”
“What is the fear here, in this?” he asked McKinney.
McKinney explained that, in the past, teachers “worked very hard” with a district team on the RIF (reduction in force) policy and it was removed in two readings.
“Policy can be changed. Having this take out of our contracts takes away our protection,” she emphasized.
Fiske acknowledged there are scars from the past, but “It seems odd to me that a grievance policy would be included in negotiations.”
Clearwater Valley Elementary School teacher and CIEA negotiation team member, Joe Tosten, had examples of where this was “actually pretty common.”
“Historically, there has been a heavy-handed board, and this just makes it so the board cannot arbitrarily change something,” Tosten said.
A variety of supplementary areas were discussed for two hours in all, until the meeting was adjourned. Additional meetings are currently scheduled for July 15, 22 and 29.
